Endrick, just 15 years old, scores wild bicycle kick from outside 18 (video)

A very young player has scored a golazo in Brazil, which we believe means that a robot lifts Florentino Perez onto a private jet and instantly races him to South America with a contract.

The difference here is that top clubs are already well-aware of Endrick, the 15-year-old Palmeiras starlet who scored an 18-yard bicycle kick goal (off some pitiful clearance efforts) Wednesday in Brazil.

Endrick, who doesn’t turn 16 until late July, was playing for Palmeiras in Copinha 2022, a tournament for U-20 teams in Sao Paulo, when he challenged for an aerial and sank his teeth into the second ball.

The result is the stuff of wonder.

Endrick is being linked with essentially every big club in Europe from Liverpool to Man City, Barcelona to Bayern Munich, and reports just this week claim that Manchester United’s made contact with his representatives.

Senhores e senhores… ENDRICK! Não custa repetir: apenas 15 anos de idade. QUE GOL!!! Palmeiras 3×0 Oeste #Copinha2022 pic.twitter.com/FIll0mmvNd — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) January 19, 2022

