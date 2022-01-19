Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time to give Tottenham Hotspur a thrilling, unlikely, and deserved 3-2 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Doubled in shot attempts and shots on target, Leicester City twice took the lead and twice gave it away.

Spurs took 27 shots on the day but only found the back of the net once through 90 minutes, via Harry Kane, as Patson Daka scored early and James Maddison restored the Foxes’ lead deep into the second half.

But Bergwijn scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Kane added an assist to his goal when he set up the Dutchman’s second two minutes later with a brilliant through ball.

Spurs now sit fifth and are in the driver’s seat for fourth place, a point back of West Ham with three matches-in-hand on the Irons. Arsenal are a point back of its North London derby rivals, but have played one more match than Spurs.

Leicester remains 10th with 25 points, a point ahead of 11th place with two matches-in-hand on Crystal Palace and Southampton’s 24-point season hauls.

Leicester vs Tottenham final score, stats

Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3

Scorers: Leicester — Daka 24′, Barnes 76′. Spurs — Kane 38′, Bergwijn 90’+5, 90’+7

Shot attempts: Leicester City 13, Tottenham Hotspur 27

Shots on goal: Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 10

Possession: Leicester City 49, Tottenham Hotspur 51

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Tottenham

1. Tottenham swarms, light on sting: Harry Kane and Spurs were all over Leicester City at the start of the game and took 14 first-half shots yet went into halftime level at one. Kane’s goal was a beauty but he skied a second shot over the frame moments after his marker (and a few minutes after Davinson Sanchez failed to power a Sergio Reguilon cross inside the near post). Throw in the lucky bounce off Reguilon as he bid to stop Ademola Lookman, leading to Daka’s goal, and Spurs would be wondering why they weren’t being rewarded for their industry and cleverness.

2. Leicester gets gutsy win just hanging on for health: Look at the names of players at Africa Cup of Nations, injured, or sick for Wednesday’s match and you’ll see a darn good unit. Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, and Kelechi Iheanacho are just a sample of the players unavailable to Brendan Rodgers. The absences are certainly a big reason the Foxes are about as close to the top four as they are to the bottom three, smack dab in the middle of the table.

3. Bergwijn bamboozles Foxes to snare all three points: You might ask why Bergwijn isn’t Man of the Match but the fact is that his name wasn’t even going to be in this recap until his pair of stoppage-time goals! He entered for Sergio Reguilon in the 79th minute — a Reguilon who wasn’t bad at all — and gave Spurs the score line their performance had requested over the first hour or so. What a moment (or two) for Bergwijn, who will have Antonio Conte thinking twice about his inclusion in future XIs.

Man of the Match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Luke Thomas barely put a foot wrong racing up and down the left flank for Leicester City, registering four tackles, blocking two shots, and passing the ball very very well but was off after 53 minutes. Dewsbury-Hall had his motor going over 90 minutes and was credited with four key passes in the notable win. It’s not a big surprise that both players had been removed by the time Spurs made their surge into the ascendancy.

One of those days seasons?

Leicester City is probably due a bounce or two due to the amount of absences at the King Power Stadium, but Patson Daka’s goal to give the Foxes an unlikely lead was very much against the run of play.

That said, Leicester has so many players that only need a single chance to beat you. Daka is one of them.

Daka puts the hosts on top! Look at that quick build-up! 😍

Kane works Soyuncu, thumps post for equalizer

Harry Kane’s slow start to the season was upsetting to many but it’s long gone.

He’s not at his very best just yet — Kane missed a beautiful chance to make it 2-1 — but there can be no real concerns about whether Tottenham’s biggest threat is, in fact, a threat.

Harry Kane scores the 250th goal of his club career! We are level at 1-1.

The mad ending?!? Steven Bergwijn x2, *this* is why we watch

