Brendan Rodgers has seen his side struggle through this season so far as injuries and a loss of form hurt Leicester for several months. They’ve got back on track in recent games but the last time they played in the Premier League was on Dec. 28 against Liverpool. They won that game 1-0 and they’re also through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they’re getting back on track. Rodgers has plenty of players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (hence the postponement of their game at Burnley last weekend) but the Foxes look set to kick on in the second half of the season as he hopes for better luck with defensive injuries. If all goes well, Leicester look more than capable of challenging for a third-straight top six finish. Their main issue right now is being without Jamie Vardy (injured) and Kelechi Iheanacho (AFCON) up top.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hasn’t been best pleased in recent weeks. After their North London derby against Arsenal was called off due to a request from the Gunners, Conte has also called for Spurs to do more in the transfer market as he looks to make his first signing as their manager. Defensively they look sound but Spurs are lacking creativity and fluidity and Heung-min Son is out injured, so it’s all on Harry Kane for the next few weeks. This is a pivotal match for Spurs, who are unbeaten in Conte’s first eight PL games in charge but must now kick on to keep their top four push going.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Tottenham.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

Kelechi Iheanacho, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi are all at the Africa Cup of Nations and are unavailable. James Justin, Patson Daka, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Caglar Soyuncu are all fit, which is a huge boost. Boubakary Soumare could feature, while Wesley Fofana, Vardy, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira all remain out through injury. Daka is going to be the main man up top, while Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison will have plenty of pressure on them to deliver goals and assists.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero remain out with muscle injuries but will return soon. Steven Bergwijn is available, while Sergio Reguilon could be available. Eric Dier remains out and Conte will likely line up with Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in defense once again.

