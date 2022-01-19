Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and the Steven Gerrard slip takes center stage this week.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 16, as Steven Gerrard slipped in heart-wrenching fashion just as the Liverpool legend looked set to lead his team towards an elusive Premier League title.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 16 – Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip pivotal as Liverpool lose title

This is one of those moments that everyone will always remember. But for all the wrong reasons.

I remember being sat in the press box at Anfield for Liverpool vs Chelsea on April 27, 2014, and the collective gasp of the Liverpool fans when Gerrard slipped will always stay with me.

Gerrard created so many wonderful moments as the captain of Liverpool and he is one of the greatest players in Premier League, and Liverpool, history.

In the twilight of his career in the 2013-14 season, Gerrard had reinvented himself in a slightly deeper role under Brendan Rodgers and alongside Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, he led a swashbuckling Liverpool side to within touching distance of their first-ever Premier League title.

On April 27, 2014, Liverpool hosted an understrength Chelsea at Anfield. Chelsea were out of the title race and it was between Liverpool and Manchester City to win the trophy.

Then, under no real pressure, Gerrard slipped in the first half at precisely the wrong time and allowed Demba Ba to run in on goal and finish.

Chelsea would go on to beat Liverpool 2-0 as a dishevelled Jose Mourinho (he was ill all week leading up to the game) celebrated on the sidelines as he and Chelsea were the ultimate villains.

Gerrard and Liverpool were devastated by that defeat and in their next game a few days later they were 3-0 up at Crystal Palace, then somehow drew 3-3 to hand the title to City. City won against West Ham on the final day to win the title and the Premier League trophy was the only major title Gerrard didn’t win with his beloved Liverpool.

