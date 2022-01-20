Chelsea vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news, video preview

By Jan 20, 2022, 3:24 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea looks to win a fifth-straight match against London rivals Tottenham for the first time since 2002 when it hosts Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues won a pair of League Cup matches versus Tottenham earlier this month, adding to two-straight PL wins.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs TOTTENHAM

Throw in a 0-0 draw in November 2020 and Chelsea has not lost or allowed a goal to Spurs in five matches. Moreover, Chelsea’s only loss to Spurs since the first month of 2019 was a 2020-21 League Cup loss in penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: Chelsea vs Tottenham odds, history, more ]

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Liverpool final score: Diogo Jota double sends Reds to final vs...
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Aston Villa live: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Liverpool live
League Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool live! Score, updates, how to watch

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Edouard Mendy is still on duty at Africa Cup of Nations, while Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah will also miss out with injuries or illness.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs’ injury list is short but significant. Centerbacks Eric Dier and Cristian Romero are joined on the absentee list by star forward Heung-min Son.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Latest transfer news

Arsenal transfer news
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners bidding for USMNT’s Matt Turner (reports)
loan deals
FIFA set to enforce limits on player loan transfer system
Endrick
Endrick, just 15 years old, scores wild bicycle kick from outside 18 (video)