Leeds vs Newcastle live: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle and Leeds look to build off weekend results to steady their seasons in what will be an interesting clash of styles at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com The Magpies need wins in a bad way, as Eddie Howe’s men suffered a dispiriting FA Cup exit at home to Cambridge United and then folded in the second half of a 1-1 draw with Watford. STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs NEWCASTLE

Leeds, meanwhile, surprised West Ham away and pulled nine points clear of the bottom three and 10 points ahead of 19th-place Newcastle. Given the performance near the bottom of the table, a win here would almost feel like enough for Leeds to cast aside lingering relegation fears.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Newcastle United.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Still no Patrick Bamford, which will be a relief to Newcastle fans, and Sam Greenwood joins a list of absentees that includes Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo, Charlie Cresswell, and Liam Cooper.

Illan Meslier is there at the back and Raphina and Rodrigo could join hat trick hero Jack Harrison in trying to score an abundance of goals on the Magpies.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle’s only missing four players, but at least three are significant misses, as star striker Callum Wilson, steady midfielder Isaac Hayden, and often superb center back Federico Fernandez are set to miss out on the trip to Leeds. Ciaran Clark is a question mark.

But as long as the Magpies have Allan Saint-Maximin, they have a fighting chance. It’s just a question of whether Eddie Howe continues to go with Bournemouth names he knows like Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie, or if he gives top talents Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron chances to shine against a Leeds team that uses electricity and creativity as resources.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

