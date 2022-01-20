Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 23 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 23, with Chelsea vs Tottenham and Manchester United vs West Ham taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

Leeds 3-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 3-0 Burnley

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brentford 0-1 Wolves

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Manchester United 3-2 West Ham

Watford 2-1 Norwich City

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 2-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham

Leicester City 1-2 Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 23

Friday, January 21: (+105) Watford vs Norwich City (+255). Draw: +245

Saturday, January 22: (+170) Everton vs Aston Villa (+160). Draw: +220

Saturday, January 22: (-106) Leeds vs Newcastle (+260). Draw: +265

Saturday, January 22: (+200) Brentford vs Wolves (+150). Draw: +200

Saturday, January 22:(-112)) Manchester United vs West Ham (+280). Draw: +265

Saturday, January 22: (+900) Southampton vs Manchester City (-400). Draw: +475

Sunday, January 23:(+475) Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (-182). Draw: +300

Sunday, January 23: (+145) Leicester City vs Brighton (+180). Draw: +230

Sunday, January 23: (-278) Arsenal vs Burnley (+750). Draw: +375

Sunday, January 23: (-154) Chelsea vs Tottenham (+400). Draw: +280

