Watford vs Norwich: How to watch live, stream link, team news

WATCH LIVE). Two of four teams within a point of each other present the latest relegation scrap on Friday when Norwich City visits Watford at Vicarage Road (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network –).

Watford is just one point ahead of 18th-place Norwich but has played two fewer games and a win over the Canaries would create a four-point gap that would feel more like a gulf.

That’s because the Canaries’ 21 matches played are more than anyone else in the bottom six, one more than Newcastle (one point back of Norwich) and four more than Burnley (two points back).

Both teams ended long losing runs last time out, with Watford drawing Newcastle and Norwich defeating Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Norwich.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets’ long absence list has shortened a bit, though three players are still on Africa Cup of Nations duty (Adam Masina, William Troost-Ekong, Imran Louza). Also out are Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Peter Etebo (thigh), and Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh).

Emmanuel Dennis and Christian Kabasele give Watford hope against anyone, however, and their health is key.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele could all return to the team, and Kenny McLean, Max Aarons, and Brandon Williams should all be good to go. Tim Krul is likely to miss time with a shoulder injury.

How to watch Watford vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola