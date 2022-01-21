Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: The Reds will try to take firm control of the Premier League’s 2nd-place race when they face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).

A win would see Liverpool go four points above 3rd-place Chelsea (with a game in hand, still), who will then kick off their derby clash with fellow top-four hunters Tottenham shortly after (11:30 am ET – How to watch). Manchester City will have already played their matchweek 23 fixture, against 12th-place Southampton, a day earlier, meaning the gap between 1st and 2nd will likely be 14 points before a ball is kicked in south London on Sunday.

As for Crystal Palace, the mid-table battle is coming into focus, with the Eagles placed favorably alongside the likes of Leicester one point above them in 10th place, and Southampton, Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds all within two points just below them. From 10th to 15th, three points separate six sides.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool history

Liverpool have won nine straight meetings with Crystal Palace (all in the Premier League). The last time the Eagles didn’t lose to the Reds, the date was April 23, 2017. All-time head-to-head matchup (all competitions): Liverpool leads (34W-11D-14L).

Crystal Palace, Liverpool recent form

Crystal Palace last five fixtures – DLWLD | Last match: Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool last five fixtures – WDLDW | Last match: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+475) | Liverpool (-182) | Draw (+300)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

Crystal Palace showed in their draw with Brighton that as much as they like to possess the ball, they can also sit deep in their own half and defend against some seriously lopsided possession and chance numbers. They’ll give Liverpool a stiff challenge, for a time, before relenting late. Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool.

