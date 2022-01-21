Manchester United vs West Ham: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United vs West Ham: Few predicted the Red Devils would be chasing the Hammers in the top-four race this season, but that’s reality ahead of the two sides’ clash at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).

David Moyes, one on a growing list of failed Manchester United managers during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, has West Ham two points and three places above his former club in the Premier League table. Ralf Rangnick, who on Dec. 2 took over for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until season’s end, has gone 4W-2D-1L in seven Premier League games as Manchester United remain 7th in the table — where they were when he took over.

Times are changing at one of these clubs, while things remain painfully familiar at the other.

Manchester United vs West Ham history

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings (3W-1D-0L) with West Ham, including a 2-1 win at the London Stadium earlier this season. The Hammers got the better of the Red Devils three days later, though, when they met in the third round of the League Cup (at Old Trafford). All-time head-to-head matchup (all competitions): Manchester United lead (70W-32D-46L).

Manchester United, West Ham recent form

Manchester United last five fixtures – DWLDW | Last match: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

West Ham last five fixtures – LWWWL | Last match: West Ham 2-3 Leeds

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

It’s hardly controversial to point out that West Ham are a harder working, more defensively solid side, nor that Manchester United have a tendency to shrink in the face of sides that are willing to outwork them for 90 minutes. Manchester United 2-2 West Ham.

