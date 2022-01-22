Arsenal vs Burnley: The Gunners will try to bounce back and keep pace in the Premier League’s top-four race when they host the Clarets at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

Last time out, Mikel Arteta’s side was beaten 2-1 by Manchester City, snapping Arsenal’s four-game winning streak in the Premier League and dropping them to 7th in the process. That game was played on New Year’s Day, though, as Arsenal were then granted postponement of the north London derby against Tottenham on Jan. 16. Meanwhile, an FA Cup defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest, followed by defeat over two legs to Liverpool in the League Cup semifinals, and Arsenal are four games without a win in all competitions.

Burnley, on the other hand, are winless in their last eight games (all competitions), including their last seven in the Premier League (0W-4D-3L). They, too, had a game postponed last weekend, making Saturday their first game in 15 days. Burnley sit bottom of the Premier League table with 11 points from their first 17 games; they are five points away from safety with an astounding five games in hand on 17th-place Norwich City.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Calum Chambers (neck), Bernd Leno (back) | OUT: Thomas Partey (suspension), Granit Xhaka (suspension), Nicolas Pepe (international duty), Mohamed Elneny (international duty), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (club disciplinary matter – MORE), Cedric Soares (hip)

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Dwight McNeil (COVID-19), Nathan Collins (COVID-19), Erik Pieters (COVID-19), Charlie Taylor (knock), Connor Roberts (fitness) | OUT: Maxwel Cornet (international duty), Ashley Barnes (thigh)

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV channel: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

