A drone flying over Brentford vs Wolves in west London caused the game to be suspended for several minutes.

The drone was spotted flying just over the stadium for several minutes, as the referee blew his whistle and took players from both teams off the pitch.

Premier League rules state that any unofficial object flying over the stadium should be investigated and players will be taken off the pitch for safety reasons.

It is believed the police are investigating the incident.

Brentford’s stadium PA announcers informed the crowd why players had been taken off the pitch in the first half, as there was still plenty of time left due to a nasty head collision which saw Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry both substituted under the concussion protocols.

After a lengthy break (around 19 minutes) both teams returned to the pitch to warm up, and play resumed after the ‘Brentford drone’ situation.

