Brentford vs Wolves live: Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Wolves look to make it five-straight Premier League matches unbeaten when they visit stumbling Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Bees boss Thomas Frank might resent the stumbling comments, as he noted that Brentford was superior to Manchester United but stymied by David De Gea before falling apart on Wednesday.

Wolves haven’t played since besting Saints 3-1 at the Molineux, a win that came two weeks after a rare win at Old Trafford. Throw-in a draw with Chelsea and two postponed matches, and Wolves will be rested and in-form compared to their hosts.

The Bees have just one win from their last six but it did come at home, a 2-1 win over Villa on Jan. 2. Can they get back to winning ways and edge away from the bottom three? Their 10 points above the relegation zone is relatively healthy but a win sure would fortify their status.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) joins Joshua Dasilva (groin), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), David Raya (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring), Charlie Goode (thigh), and Julian Jeanvier (knee) on the sidelines for the Bees.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Wolves have plenty of injury issues plus AFCON participant Romain Saiss out. The big absentee is Raul Jimenez who is out through injury, while Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Otto (knee), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Yerson Mosquera (thigh), and Pedro Neto (knee) are all out of the lineup.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

