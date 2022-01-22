Chelsea vs Tottenham: Prediction, odds, history, projected lineups, form, video preview

By Jan 22, 2022, 2:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea looks to win a fifth-straight match against London rivals Tottenham for the first time since 2002 when it hosts Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues won a pair of League Cup matches versus Tottenham earlier this month, adding to two-straight PL wins. Throw in a 0-0 draw in November 2020 and Chelsea has not lost or allowed a goal to Spurs in five matches.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs TOTTENHAM

In fact, Chelsea’s only loss to Spurs since Jan. 2019 was a 2020-21 League Cup loss in penalties.

If it seems like you’ve seen this fixture a lot, well, you have. The clubs have met in the FA Cup or League Cup four times since the start of the 2016-17 season, two of them two-legged ties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League transfers
List of Premier League transfers in January
Arsenal vs Burnley live
Arsenal vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time
Premier League schedule
Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates

Chelsea, Tottenham recent Premier League form

Chelsea last five fixtures – WDDLD | Last match: 1-1 draw at Brighton
Tottenham last five fixtures – DWDWW | Last match: 3-2 win at Leicester City

Who has more wins, Chelsea or Tottenham? (all competitions head-to-head)

Chelsea wins: 76
Tottenham wins: 55
Draws: 41

Projected lineups

 

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

Arrizabalaga

Azpilicueta — Silva — Rudiger

Pulisic — Kante — Jorginho — Alonso

Ziyech — Mount

Havertz

 

Tottenham (3-4-2-1)

Lloris

Tanganga — Sanchez — Davies

Doherty — Winks — Hojbjerg — Reguilon

Moura — Bergwijn

Kane

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-154) Chelsea vs Tottenham (+400). Draw: +280

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction

Tottenham is buzzing but is also one fewer day rested than Chelsea and doesn’t have a lot of rotation options. It’s also difficult to imagine the Blues won’t come out of the gates with vigor against a team they’ve beaten twice this month, especially considering their pride’s been stung in the league. Chelsea’s woes at the back are worth noting, too, and hopefully that could mean a bunch of goals. Tottenham’s also due to break a five-match drought in this particular rivalry. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Latest transfer news

Premier League transfers
List of Premier League transfers in January
Jonathan David
Transfer news: Jonathan David to Chelsea, Tottenham; Zakaria to Liverpool
USMNT
USMNT prospect Justin Che joins Hoffenheim