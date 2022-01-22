Chelsea looks to win a fifth-straight match against London rivals Tottenham for the first time since 2002 when it hosts Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).
The Blues won a pair of League Cup matches versus Tottenham earlier this month, adding to two-straight PL wins. Throw in a 0-0 draw in November 2020 and Chelsea has not lost or allowed a goal to Spurs in five matches.
In fact, Chelsea’s only loss to Spurs since Jan. 2019 was a 2020-21 League Cup loss in penalties.
If it seems like you’ve seen this fixture a lot, well, you have. The clubs have met in the FA Cup or League Cup four times since the start of the 2016-17 season, two of them two-legged ties.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham.
Chelsea, Tottenham recent Premier League form
Chelsea last five fixtures – WDDLD | Last match: 1-1 draw at Brighton
Tottenham last five fixtures – DWDWW | Last match: 3-2 win at Leicester City
Who has more wins, Chelsea or Tottenham? (all competitions head-to-head)
Chelsea wins: 76
Tottenham wins: 55
Draws: 41
Projected lineups
Chelsea (3-4-2-1)
Arrizabalaga
Azpilicueta — Silva — Rudiger
Pulisic — Kante — Jorginho — Alonso
Ziyech — Mount
Havertz
Tottenham (3-4-2-1)
Lloris
Tanganga — Sanchez — Davies
Doherty — Winks — Hojbjerg — Reguilon
Moura — Bergwijn
Kane
Chelsea vs Tottenham odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
(-154) Chelsea vs Tottenham (+400). Draw: +280
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction
Tottenham is buzzing but is also one fewer day rested than Chelsea and doesn’t have a lot of rotation options. It’s also difficult to imagine the Blues won’t come out of the gates with vigor against a team they’ve beaten twice this month, especially considering their pride’s been stung in the league. Chelsea’s woes at the back are worth noting, too, and hopefully that could mean a bunch of goals. Tottenham’s also due to break a five-match drought in this particular rivalry. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham.