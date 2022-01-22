Everton vs Aston Villa final score: Gerrard piles misery on Toffees

Aston Villa beat Everton in a fiery battle at Goodison Park as Emiliano Buendia’s first half header gave Steven Gerrard the last laugh.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After sacking Rafael Benitez last weekend, caretaker Everton boss Duncan Ferguson saw his side battle throughout but they lacked confidence and quality at the key moments.

A small number of Everton’s passionate fans also let their team down as bottles were thrown at Villa’s players after they took the lead, one of which hit Matty Cash and Lucas Digne.

The win moved Villa on to 26 points for the season, while Everton’s awful form continues as they’ve now lost 10 of their last 13 games and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Leeds vs Newcastle live: Score, updates, how to watch, live stream link Brentford vs Wolves live: Score, updates, how to watch, stream link Manchester United vs West Ham live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream...

Everton vs Aston Villa final score, stats

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

Goals scored: Buendia 45+2′

Shots: Everton 15, Aston Villa 8

Shots on target: Everton 1, Aston Villa 3

Possession: Everton 48, Aston Villa 52

Three things we learned from Everton vs Aston Villa

1. Big Dunc has impact but lacked magic touch this time: Everton looked more robust under Duncan Ferguson but they lacked confidence and this is a much bigger job than the one he had when he took caretaker charge last time. On that occasion he got five points from three PL games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal but this is a very different Everton side to the one he tried to patch up in 2019. The Toffees look devoid of confidence and there was no magic touch from Big Dunc. They have Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton in their next three and whether or not Ferguson is in charge, they need at least seven points from those games to get themselves into a much better position. If not, a relegation battle beckons.

2. Professional Villa mimic their manager: This was a very solid Villa performance as they looked more dangerous in the first half and took the lead at a crucial time. They then hold on quite comfortably in the second and their air of confidence and solidity mirrored how their manager Steven Gerrard played, and now manages, the game. Gerrard had a wry smile before, during and after the game whenever Everton’s fans hurled abuse at the former Liverpool captain. He had the last laugh at Goodison as his Villa side are developing a strong core and he’s pushed them into the top 10. The progress is there for all to see as Villa’s squad, aided by Gerrard’s quality new signings in Digne and Coutinho, have totally bought in to everything he stands for.

3. Everton fans let themselves down: The video below sums it up perfectly, as a small section of Everton’s fans let the majority down. Several fans hurled bottles at the Villa players as they celebrated their first half goal and it is disgusting and inexcusable for them to act that way. The club have vowed to find those responsible and will assist the authorities and issue bans for anybody found guilty of throwing objects onto the pitch. Ferguson called for passion from the Everton supporters but this took it too far.

Man of the Match: Jacob Ramsey – The youngster dug deep in midfield to help Villa win that battle and win the game.

Visitors more confident

Douglas Luiz whipped a free kick just over the bar early on and Emiliano Buendia forced Jordan Pickford into a save, as Villa battled back into the game after Everton had initially come flying out of the traps.

Pickford then denied Watkins (who it turned out was offside) with a miraculous save just before half time and then flicked Coutinho’s header over.

From that corner Villa took the lead in the 47th minute.

Home fans take it too far as Villa take lead

Buendia’s flicked header flew towards the back post and Pickford’s fingertips inadvertently flicked it into the top corner.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

As Villa’s players celebrated the goal, a bottle was thrown from the home section of supporters and hit Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne (who just left Everton 10 days earlier) in the head at the same time.

Emi Buendía scores to give Aston Villa the lead just before the half! #MyPLMorning #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/PN5WSVUqiy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 22, 2022

Closer second half but Toffees can’t break through

In the second half Coutinho whipped a free kick over, while at the other end a set-piece caused havoc as Villa cleared Godfrey’s header away.

Calvert-Lewin then miscued his finish after a fine cross from substitute Anthony Gordon, and that was as close as Everton game to grabbing an equalizer.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports