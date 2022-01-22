Everton vs Aston Villa live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton begins life after Rafa Benitez with a visit from another ex-Liverpool great, as Steven Gerrard leads Aston Villa into Goodison Park for an early Saturday tilt (watch live, 7:30am ET on – USA Network – online via NBCSports.com ).

The Toffees are stuck at 16th on the table with 19 points, six clear of the bottom three but miles from their season goals.

Villa’s 23 points hardly qualify them for reaching theirs, and Gerrard has brought in Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne to help bring acclaim to the Villa Park faithful.

Villa’s only win in six matches across all competitions is a 1-0 win at Norwich City, as league losses to Liverpool, Chelsea, Brentford, and Manchester United are joined by an FA Cup third-round defeat at Man United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Fabian Delph (illness) are out and Alex Iwobi (AFCON) and Tom Davies (thigh) are not in the squad. Allan and Keane are on the bench.

Duncan Ferguson has named his Everton team to face Aston Villa…#EVEAVL 🔵 #COYB pic.twitter.com/HNQ3PMq4xu — Everton (@Everton) January 22, 2022

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are away at Africa Cup of Nations, while Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba miss through injury. John McGinn is suspended with yellow card accumulation while Ezri Konsa is back in the fold and Philippe Coutinho makes his first start fo Villa as Ings drops to the bench.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton this afternoon. 👊 #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/X4yYdjerAX — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 22, 2022

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7’30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com ).

