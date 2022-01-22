Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Sargent acknowledged that he got an “energy boost” from the traveling Norwich City fans chanting “USA! USA!” in the Canaries 3-0 win over relegation rivals Watford on Friday.

His two goals, one simply spectacular, and Norwich moving out of the bottom three were even better.

The USMNT international, 21, hadn’t scored a Premier League goal but now has two in driving his team to three huge points at Vicarage Road.

“It’s a little bit on your mind, not scoring this whole season,” Sargent said. “Definitely happy to get those out of the way.”

Sargent’s first goal was stunning, the American reaching back to backheel a ball out of the air and off the bottom of the crossbar. The Goal Decision was on his side, and he was off the mark.

And, yes, it was on purpose.

“The defender fell down but Teemu did good to continue the play,” Sargent said. “I kinda just made a hard run to continue the play, it was a little bit behind me, just a reaction to put my foot up and it was a pretty good finish.”

Sargent later revealed that his second goal celebration was a make-good to his wife Kirsten. The family welcomed a daughter, Romy, this month.

“After the first one, I didn’t celebrate for my newborn baby,” Sargent said on Sky Sports. “So I knew the wife would (want me to), I knew I definitely had to. It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, so I’m very happy right now, it feels amazing. Ever since I was young, I wanted to play in the Premier League, I knew it was the best league in the world. So I kind of fought my way here and I’m happy that I’m doing it now.”

