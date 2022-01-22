Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Brighton: The Foxes will try to pick themselves up following incredible heartbreak, when they host the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

In a matter of a few stoppage-time seconds, Leicester went from 2-1 up on Tottenham to 3-2 down, throwing away all three points and arresting any momentum Brendan Rodgers’ side might have been able to generate in the first game back after three straight postponements. Injuries and international call-ups will leave Leicester shorthanded on Sunday (full list below).

Brighton, meanwhile, haven’t loss in their last five Premier League games (2W-3D-0L), as they marry a bit more quality and efficiency in front of goal (eight scored in five games) with their typically strong possession numbers and defensive record (five conceded).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brighton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (international duty), Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), Jamie Vardy (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Kelechi Iheanacho (international duty), Jonny Evans (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (leg), Nampalys Mendy (international duty), Daniel Amartey (international duty)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Shane Duffy (ankle), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Lewis Dunk (knee) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (international duty), Jason Steele (back), Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

