Manchester United vs West Ham: Ralf Rangnick will try to secure his first victory over a top-half Premier League side when the Red Devils host the Hammers at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED vs WEST HAM LIVE

Since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Dec. 2, Rangnick has posted a record of 4W-2D-1L in seven Premier League games — a steady, but wholly unspectacular start. The mark is slightly less impressive, though, when you consider who he has (and hasn’t) managed to beat: victories over Crystal Palace (11th), Norwich (18th), Burnley (20th) and Brentford (14th); draws with Newcastle (19th) and Aston Villa (13th); defeat to Wolves (8th). Simply put, Manchester United’s fixture list during Rangnick’s first seven games was pillow-soft, and they still struggled to clear that relatively low bar.

West Ham will offer a much stiffer test than any of the sides listed above (Wolves and Aston Villa aside). David Moyes’ men enter the weekend fresh off a stinging 3-2 defeat to Leeds, and though they sit 4th in the table ahead of Saturday’s showdown, every side currently below them has at least one game in hand (and, in some cases, three).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Luke Shaw (groin), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (international duty), Jadon Sancho (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (back)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mark Noble (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Said Benrahma (international duty)

Three changes to our starting XI today at Old Trafford… Welcome back, @KurtZouma! 👋 COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/vUox5dG8sx — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 22, 2022

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

