Ralf Rangnick: Man United too eager but get ‘massive win’ over West Ham

We got a newer, happier, perhaps even relieved side of Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United rallied to beat West Ham United in the third of three minutes stoppage time on Saturday.

That the win boosted Manchester United back into the top four with Rangnick’s three subs combining on the goal?

Yeah he’s feeling pretty good.

“The atmosphere (in the dressing room) is amazing,” Rangnick said. “Quite rightly the boys were celebrating. They know what a massive win this was. … Those are the best kind of wins when the other team has no time to come back. We are extremely happy with the performance and the level of physicality we played with bearing in mind we played three days ago at Brentford.”

Rangnick: "I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal. All were involved. That makes it even more important. I would love to have those two points from Villa Park, but with 17 points now we are pleased." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 22, 2022

Man United out-attempted West Ham 18-6 but only put two shots on target, and Rangnick says the club was too eager to pepper Alphonse Areola.

Because of that, they didn’t.

“We didn’t always find the best solutions in the final third,” Rangnick said. “In the last 20 minutes we had too many shots on goal when there was no realistic chance to score. We needed to be a bit more patient, but in the end it was about taking all three points.

Rangnick also heaped praise on the Old Trafford faithful for staying on United’s side over the course of the 90 minutes.

