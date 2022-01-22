Brentford boss Thomas Frank has reacted to his red card after his side lost at home against Wolves, as the Danish coach reflected on a truly bizarre day at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees have lost four straight games in the Premier League and they have suffered injuries, bits of bad luck and have been impacted by not taking their chances when they’re on top in games.

And oh yeah, a drone delaying play. Seriously.

In the first half a drone was spotted flying just over the stadium for an extended period of time, as the referee blew his whistle and took players from both teams off the pitch. After a lengthy delay play resumed and added on to Brentford’s duo Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen running into one another and both needing to come off with suspected concussion, it was a stop-start clash.

Add in Wolves having a red card downgraded to a yellow and Frank being sent off for confronting their players and officials angrily at the final whistle, and this clash just about had it all.

Brentford boss holds his hands up, bemoans delays

“I will put my hands up, I tell my players to keep their emotions in check and not get stupid cards and of course that was stupid of me,” Frank said. “The first yellow was for confronting a Wolves player and then I, irritated, turned around and he said it was too aggressive.”

Frank didn’t believe his team deserved to lose against Wolves, and he also believes that the lengthy delays hurt his side more.

“That was quite a crazy game. I think if we look at the football, we started fantastic until the break with the drone and the two concussion things. I think we were brilliant, definitely the best team on the pitch. Aggressive, good on the break, but after that Wolves were better,” Frank said. “We 100% didn’t deserve to lose at all, it’s at least a draw. They are the two chances we conceded in the game and both are outside the box. We are struggling to get points in this moment in time but the good news is that they are good performances.”

What next for the Bees?

Frank will be able to get some of his players back fit now they have a break and the Bees need to regain their cool. They have a mixture of tough and winnable games coming up and all is not lost.

After some bits of bad luck they are feeling the heat a little but they are still well above the relegation zone and having a great first-ever season in the Premier League.

Frank and everyone at Brentford has an ‘all or nothing’ mentality and that bubbled over on Saturday. Still, the Bees have added so much to the PL this season.

