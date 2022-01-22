The latest transfer news focuses on Jonathan David to Chelsea or Tottenham, while Denis Zakaria is wanted by Liverpool.

That sound you can hear is everyone in Canada searching for flights to London.

Jonathan David is one of the top young forwards in the game so the PL giants will have competition for his signature, while Liverpool are looking to boost their midfield options and could be set to do a savvy piece of business with Zakaria available.

Below we take a look at the reports in more detail and provide some analysis.

Canadian star likely heading to Premier League

A report from TSN in Canada states that Jonathan David, 22, is wanted by both Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League, and Barcelona, as the young forward continues to impress at Lille.

David has spearheaded Canada’s impressive World Cup qualifying campaign and won the French title with Lille last season, is the joint top-scorer in Ligue 1 this season and is in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they face Chelsea next month.

According to the report, Chelsea are interested in signing David and so too are their London rivals Tottenham. Arsenal had previously been interested in David but it appears they’re now focusing on Dusan Vlahovic to strengthening their center forward options. The report also quotes a previous interview from his agent saying that David will only join a club which suits him. That is so smart.

Which of these moves would be a better fit for David? Per the report he will remain at Lille until the summer, which is a good thing for David, but then it gets a bit tricky. If he joins Chelsea then he has to back-up Romelu Lukaku and if he joins Tottenham he is behind Harry Kane.

That said, both Lukaku and Kane may not stick around at their respective clubs and an opportunity to be the main man at a Premier League giant could open up. David may be better suited heading to Chelsea where he could potentially play up top with Lukaku or indeed head out on loan for the first season or two.

With Armando Broja potentially leaving Chelsea on a permanent deal, perhaps David is coming in to fill that void as Chelsea’s long-term center forward option? As for Tottenham, he would fit Antonio Conte’s style of play well as the lone forward but that move hinges on whether or not Harry Kane is going to leave. If he doesn’t and signs a new deal, then David would have to accept being second-choice striker for the next three or four years.

When it comes to superb young talents making the first big move of their career, they have to get it right and move somewhere they can play regularly. That is so important for David’s development, and also for the Canadian national team, especially in a World Cup year.

Swiss midfielder heading to Anfield?

A report from ESPN states that Liverpool will battle Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich to sign defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria, 25, is out of contract this summer and the central midfielder as been a star for Borussia Monchengladbach in recent years.

He is unlikely to sign a new contract for the Bundesliga club and it appears he will be moving on, potentially in January. ‘Gladbach want to get a transfer fee for Zakaria and his agents have been in talks with multiple clubs across Europe.

Zakaria would be a really good fit for Liverpool, especially as Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho are all coming towards the twilight of their careers. The Swiss international is flexible and can dig in and do the defensive work Jurgen Klopp requires from his three central midfielders. He also has quality on the ball and this seems like a very good fit and a tidy replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Per the report, Manchester United and Juventus were also interested in Zakaria but it appears Liverpool will now battle with the two German giants to sign him.

