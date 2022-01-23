Antonio Conte reaction on losing to Chelsea, January transfer update

Antonio Conte and Tottenham were handed yet another harsh reminder, that they are still miles off the pace of the Premier League elites, as they were handily beaten 2-0 by Chelsea, the Italian’s former club, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from west London after Chelsea vs Tottenham, as the Blues handed their former manager his first Premier League defeat in his new job and went nine points clear of 4th place themselves…

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, on the need for January transfers…

“This is not the right moment to speak, the club know very well what I think. There is not one transfer market to close the gap. The last few years, this gap became very big and now it is not simple to find a solution in a short time.

“I am only focused to work until the end, we have four months to try and give everything, but if we think we solve with the transfer market the situation, it is not the reality. You need many years, but for sure we have to start.

“You have to sell or loan players and it is difficult, and then you have to find the right players for you. You can only start this process but you need many years. It won’t be easy, I spoke with the club and am totally in this position of the club to work and improve the situation on the pitch.

“I am enjoying my time in Tottenham, we have four months to work and get the best possible result. I am proud of the effort. Sometimes you can push 100% but it is not enough.

Antonio Conte, on the result and gap to the Premier League elites…

“There is many points we have to try and work on, not only on the pitch, you have to improve in all aspects if you want to try and in two or three years to become competitive, but for sure we are working very hard on the pitch and you can see our work.

“For Chelsea it was a tough game, we have to continue this way. We have to work very hard to improve the situation. It depends the final result what you want.”

“I don’t like to lose and defeat is always difficult for me, but I think to have nine games in a row without defeat was important.

“In this moment, the gap with other teams like Chelsea is really an important gap and the team and the squad. The game was… I am proud for the effort. We tried to do everything but sometimes it is not enough, especially against a team like this.

“Now there is a big difference between us and the top teams.”

Antonio Conte, on Harry Kane’s disallowed goal…

“It is very difficult to comment, and I don’t want to comment on the referee’s decision. But, to disallow this goal in England was incredible for me. Maybe I am more upset for the yellow card for [Japhet] Tanganga, because I think this was clinical.”

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, on the defeat to Chelsea…

“Disappointing. I thought at halftime we felt under pressure, but felt there was something to be taken, and then two goals pretty quickly.

“When we got through, the quality on the pass was not as we would like to. We tried to stop them, tried to find different ways of stopping their quality players coming into dangerous positions but Chelsea are a very versatile team.

“I feel a bit disappointed with the goal we got disallowed. I thought that was the moment maybe if we wanted something today. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are working well.

