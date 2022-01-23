Arsenal vs Burnley final score: Clarets resolute in draw with Gunners

By Jan 23, 2022, 11:28 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Burnley: The Gunners were held to a 0-0 final score at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, extending their current winless skid to five games in all competitions.

The result leaves Arsenal (36 points) 6th in the Premier League table, two points behind 4th-place Manchester United and level with 7th-place Tottenham, who have two games in hand on the Gunners. Burnley, meanwhile, remain bottom of the Premier League, but the draw means they have taken at least a point from seven of their last 10 games (1W-6D-3L).

Arsenal vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Final score: Arsenal 0, Burnley 0

Goal scorers: Arsenal (None), Burnley (None)

Shots: Arsenal 20, Burnley 10

Shots on target: Arsenal 5, Burnley 1

Possession: Arsenal 75%, Burnley 24%

3 things we learned – Arsenal vs Burnley

1. Arsenal revisit early-season struggles: Sunday’s performance was reminiscent of Arsenal’s early-season woes, when the possession was plentiful but the high-quality scoring chances were not. What’s worse, the Gunners were once again either wasteful or spectacularly denied in their precious few high-leverage moments. Mikel Arteta found a working formula when he effectively turned the team over to youngsters Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s removal from the squad. The young Gunners had no real answers when Burnley retreated to an ultra-deep defensive shape in the second half, and Arsenal managed all of three shots in the final 25 minutes of a home game in which they desperately needed to beat the last-place team in the Premier League.

2. Burnley must spend to stay in PL: Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard summed up Burnley’s present predicament rather well before kickoff.

3. Top-four favorites falter again: From Manchester United, to West Ham United, and now Arsenal, no side in the Premier League appears capable of taking firm hold of the top-four race. The door is open wide for Tottenham — along with everyone else mentioned above — to sneak in the back door, if they can make the most of their games in hand (Spurs have played up to three four games than their fellow top-four hopefuls).

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – Burnley’s goalkeeper only had to make five saves — two of which were quite difficult — which feels quite low with Arsenal having the ball for 68 of the 90 minutes.