Arsenal vs Burnley final score: Clarets resolute in draw with Gunners

Arsenal vs Burnley: The Gunners were held to a 0-0 final score at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, extending their current winless skid to five games in all competitions.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in USA ]

The result leaves Arsenal (36 points) 6th in the Premier League table, two points behind 4th-place Manchester United and level with 7th-place Tottenham, who have two games in hand on the Gunners. Burnley, meanwhile, remain bottom of the Premier League, but the draw means they have taken at least a point from seven of their last 10 games (1W-6D-3L).

Arsenal vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Final score: Arsenal 0, Burnley 0

Goal scorers: Arsenal (None), Burnley (None)

Shots: Arsenal 20, Burnley 10

Shots on target: Arsenal 5, Burnley 1

Possession: Arsenal 75%, Burnley 24%

3 things we learned – Arsenal vs Burnley

1. Arsenal revisit early-season struggles: Sunday’s performance was reminiscent of Arsenal’s early-season woes, when the possession was plentiful but the high-quality scoring chances were not. What’s worse, the Gunners were once again either wasteful or spectacularly denied in their precious few high-leverage moments. Mikel Arteta found a working formula when he effectively turned the team over to youngsters Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s removal from the squad. The young Gunners had no real answers when Burnley retreated to an ultra-deep defensive shape in the second half, and Arsenal managed all of three shots in the final 25 minutes of a home game in which they desperately needed to beat the last-place team in the Premier League.

2. Burnley must spend to stay in PL: Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard summed up Burnley’s present predicament rather well before kickoff.

3. Top-four favorites falter again: From Manchester United, to West Ham United, and now Arsenal, no side in the Premier League appears capable of taking firm hold of the top-four race. The door is open wide for Tottenham — along with everyone else mentioned above — to sneak in the back door, if they can make the most of their games in hand (Spurs have played up to three four games than their fellow top-four hopefuls).

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – Burnley’s goalkeeper only had to make five saves — two of which were quite difficult — which feels quite low with Arsenal having the ball for 68 of the 90 minutes.

Follow @AndyEdMLS