Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings were fun to dish out, as a tense London derby exploded into life in the second half.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A belter from Hakim Ziyech and a Thiago Silva header stole the show for Chelsea, as they beat Tottenham yet again and handed Antonio Conte his first league defeat as Spurs boss.

The win gives Chelsea a little hope of getting back into the title race and dents Tottenham’s top four hopes, as Thomas Tuchel got the better of Conte.

Below are the Chelsea – Tottenham player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis.

Chelsea player ratings (4-1-4-1)

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6.5 – Made a really good stop to deny Harry Kane late on. That was about it.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Solid as ever. Stopped Sessegnon getting forward. A warrior at right back.

Antonio Rudiger: 7.5 – Another all-action display. So comfortable on the ball and a real leader. Kept his cool when lighters were thrown at him from the stand.

Thiago Silva: 8 – Got his goal, clever to win a free kick when Kane scored, and used all his experience to hold things together. Good battle with Kane. Quality.

Malang Sarr: 6.5 – Solid enough as a left back and has never let Chelsea down when Tuchel has called on him. Good outing out of position.

Jorginho: 6 – Pretty quiet and struggled to get on the ball. Subbed off in the second half.

Hakim Ziyech: 8 – Scored a stunning goal and was properly up for this. Forced Lloris to save another superb shot, and was a real threat.

Mason Mount: 7.5 – Lovely delivery for Silva’s goal and buzzed around in a more central role. The 4-1-4-1 really suits him and he could make forward runs.

Mateo Kovacic: 7 – Busy as ever and did his best to get Chelsea on the front foot. After his stunner vs Liverpool, screams of ‘shoooooot’ whenever he got the ball in his own half amused me.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7.5 – Lively outing on the left. He used the ball really well and was composed. Mature display and worked so hard.

Romelu Lukaku: 6.5 – Had a few good chances but wasn’t clinical with his finishing. Had more help around him with this formation and looked a bit sharper.

Substitutions

N’Golo Kante (73′ on for Jorginho): 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do. Few loose passes.

Marcos Alonso (87′ on for Hudson-Odoi): N/A

Saul Niguez (91′ on for Ziyech): N/A

Tottenham player ratings (4-4-2)

Hugo Lloris: 6.5 – A few good stops in the second half. Couldn’t do anything on either goal.

Japhet Tanganga: 5 – Hudson-Odoi gave him a tough time. Does not look comfortable at a right back. Much better in a three-man defense. Subbed off in second half.

Davinson Sanchez: 6 – Defender well in first half. Tough battle against Lukaku and got turned a few times in the second half.

Eric Dier: 6.5 – Did really well in the first half with some timely blocks and tackles. Like most of Spurs’ players, they tired towards the end of the game.

Ben Davies: 6 – Ziyech had the beating of him and found it difficult to get forward from left back.

Matt Doherty: 6 – Tried his best to get forward as a right winger, but couldn’t really help in attack and didn’t give Tanganga enough help defensively.

Harry Winks: 6.5 – Nice run in the first half but couldn’t finish the chance off. Some clever little passes but lost the midfield battle.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6.5 – See above. He and Winks were overrun and couldn’t get any control of the game.

Ryan Sessegnon: 5 – Had a shot which went out for a throw and Azpilicueta dominated him. A tough outing for the youngster.

Harry Kane: 7 – Unlucky not to score after a little push on Silva. Had a header brilliantly saved too. Had to drop so deep to get into the game. Looked sharp.

Steven Bergwijn: 6.5 – Off the back of his heroics in midweek he looked very lively. Turned well and started some great Spurs counters. Gave Kane some help in attack.

Substitutions

Oliver Skipp (57′ on for Tanganga): 6 – Battled hard but Spurs’ needed more of an attacking change.

Lucas Moura (56′ on for Sessegnon): 6 – Couldn’t really get into the game.

Bryan Gil (89′ on for Winks): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports