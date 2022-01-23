Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make it six-straight matches for Tottenham against Chelsea without scoring a goal after the Blues beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Well, a match without a goal that counted.

Harry Kane’s match-opening goal was ruled out for a push on Thiago Silva, and Chelsea scored through Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva in the second half to slow Spurs’ top-four push in a challenging London derby.

The match lost some of its shine with the knowledge that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was hit with objects thrown from the Tottenham crowd.

Throw in a 0-0 draw in November 2020 and Chelsea has not lost or allowed a goal to Spurs in six matches, winning five-straight.

Third-place Chelsea moves a point back of Liverpool and nine clear of Manchester United, albeit with two more matches played than both.

Tottenham fails in its bid to climb into four, still two points back of Man United with at least one match-in-hand on the clubs ahead of it.

Chelsea vs Tottenham final score, stats

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0

Scorers: Ziyech 47′, Silva 55′

Shot attempts: Chelsea 15, Tottenham 4

Shots on goal: Chelsea 7, Tottenham 2

Possession: Chelsea 67, Tottenham 33

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Tottenham

1. Fine margins: And we mean fine in a few different ways. First, there’s Kane’s shove on Thiago Silva being caught by Paul Tierney. It’s possible that had it not been called on the field, VAR might’ve said the Chelsea back made too much of an obvious but light shove. And then there’s the fine like the layer of gold dust Hakim Ziyech sprinkled on his ethereal strike to make it 1-0 to the Blues. Chef’s kiss? How about angel’s breath? Alien life form?

Some

thin’

else.

2. Chelsea too difficult for two: Thomas Tuchel’s men are on a poor run of form in Premier League play but they aren’t against Tottenham and they’re still the European champions. Tuchel had the Blues ready to take advantage of Spurs’ weaknesses and absences, and Tottenham never took Chelsea “B-minus game” and did anything with it.

3. Spurs need Son (and Traore): You hear reports that Spurs have raised their bid for Wolves star Adama Traore, then watch them play today without Heung-min Son to boot, and it totally makes sense why Chelsea was able to play its B-minus game and walk away with a 2-0 win.

Man of the Match: Hakim Ziyech

Yes, the goal alone was marvelous and worthy of handing the Moroccan MOTM honors, but Ziyech registered two key passes and four tackles as well in a complete performance. Maybe Thiago Silva deserves a shout for scoring and making sure everyone saw Harry Kane’s push…

Kane goal undone by foul (and savvy Silva)

So about that — Kane does not shove Thiago Silva hard enough to burrow the Brazilian into the earth, but it’s Silva’s job to make sure the foul is seen and he does that.

Kane’s run, control, and finish are all very good, and the game would’ve been much different if this reaches the scoreboard.

Harry Kane scores but the goal is called off due to Kane fouling Thiago Silva. #MyPLMorning #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/od7x5vMJj5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2022

Ziyech paints a masterpiece

There was hard graft to get the ball out of the left, then Callum Hudson-Odoi’s electric drive down the left flank and into the middle of the pitch, and finally the masterstroke that was Hakim Ziyech’s handsome massage of the upper 90.

If he would’ve beaten Hugo Lloris with a snapper one minute later, London would be his and his alone.

