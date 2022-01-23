Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea looks to win a fifth-straight match against London rivals Tottenham for the first time since 2002 when it hosts Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blues won a pair of League Cup matches versus Tottenham earlier this month, adding to two-straight PL wins.

Throw in a 0-0 draw in November 2020 and Chelsea has not lost or allowed a goal to Spurs in five matches. Moreover, Chelsea’s only loss to Spurs since the first month of 2019 was a 2020-21 League Cup loss in penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham.

Live analysis from Stamford Bridge – By Joe Prince-Wright

The atmosphere is building up nicely in the streets of west London ahead of this clash between bitter rivals! Welcome to Stamford Bridge. Gloomy skies and a little chilly here in England’s capital city. In my book, that is a beautiful day for what should be a beautiful game. Sunshine is overrated… Right!?

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Edouard Mendy is still on duty at Africa Cup of Nations, while Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah will also miss out with injuries or illness.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs’ injury list is short but significant. But Eric Dier could return, although Cristian Romero and star forward Heung-min Son are missing.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

