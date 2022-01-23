Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live: Injuries and international call-ups will leave both the Eagles and the Reds shorthanded when they meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM CRYSTAL PALACE vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Liverpool will once again be without superstar attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as midfielder Naby Keita, after the trio’s respective national teams advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The absence of Salah and Mane has afforded Diogo Jota an even larger stage on which to perform and become the leading man. Jota bagged both goals in Liverpool’s League Cup semifinal victory over Arsenal on Thursday, on the heels of another stellar performance in the 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend.

Crystal Palace are without a star duo of their own, with forward Wilfried Zaha and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate also still at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Eagle fared well enough last time, though, as they battled to their way to a 1-1 draw with Brighton a week ago. Conor Gallagher scored for the Eagles (his 7th of the Premier League season), as his fantastic loan stint (from Chelsea) continued.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (international duty), Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (thigh)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (hip), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Divock Origi (knee), Mohamed Salah (international duty), Sadio Mane (international duty), Naby Keita (international duty), Nathaniel Phillips (head)

⭐ #CRYLIV 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐ Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @CPFC! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

