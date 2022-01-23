Hakim Ziyech goal an absolute masterpiece as Chelsea takes lead (video)

By Jan 23, 2022, 12:59 PM EST
Hakim Ziyech painted a Chelsea masterpiece, the last stroke a flourish of color to put the Blues ahead of Tottenham 1-0 in a Sunday morning London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea wasn’t at its best in the first half and avoided being down 1-0 when Video Assistant Referee backed up Paul Tierney’s call of a foul on Harry Kane before the Tottenham man slotted Spurs in front for a moment.

The second half saw Chelsea scored twice in the first 10 minutes and the first was a beauty.

There was graft to get the ball out of the midfield, then Callum Hudson-Odoi’s electric drive down the left flank and into the middle of the pitch.

The masterstroke was Hakim Ziyech’s calm and handsome massage of the upper 90, Ziyech putting a shine on it by casually raising his arms in celebration.

If he would’ve beaten Hugo Lloris with a snapper one minute later, London would be his and his alone.

