Hakim Ziyech goal an absolute masterpiece as Chelsea takes lead (video)

Hakim Ziyech painted a Chelsea masterpiece, the last stroke a flourish of color to put the Blues ahead of Tottenham 1-0 in a Sunday morning London derby at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea wasn’t at its best in the first half and avoided being down 1-0 when Video Assistant Referee backed up Paul Tierney’s call of a foul on Harry Kane before the Tottenham man slotted Spurs in front for a moment.
The second half saw Chelsea scored twice in the first 10 minutes and the first was a beauty.
There was graft to get the ball out of the midfield, then Callum Hudson-Odoi’s electric drive down the left flank and into the middle of the pitch.
The masterstroke was Hakim Ziyech’s calm and handsome massage of the upper 90, Ziyech putting a shine on it by casually raising his arms in celebration.
If he would’ve beaten Hugo Lloris with a snapper one minute later, London would be his and his alone.
