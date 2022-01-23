Leicester vs Brighton final score: Seagulls peg back Foxes

Leicester and Brighton played out a tense, tight draw at the King Power Stadium as Patson Daka saw his strike canceled out by Danny Welbeck’s late equalizer.

Still reeling after their shocking late collapse at home to Tottenham in midweek, Leicester were second best throughout but took the lead through Daka.

However, Brighton grabbed a deserved equalizer through Welbeck and should have won it late on.

The draw means Leicester have 26 points, while Brighton remain four points above them in the table.

Leicester vs Brighton final score, stats

Leicester 1-1 Brighton

Goals scored: Daka 46′, Welbeck 82′

Shots: Leicester 15, Brighton 14

Shots on target: Leicester 5, Brighton 5

Possession: Leicester 43, Brighton 57

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Brighton

1. Brighton draw yet again: They have now drawn seven of their last 10 and 12 of their 22 games this season, more draws than any other team. Brighton once again deserved more. They have only lost four times this season. Four. Only Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have lost fewer games and if Brighton can turn just a few of these draws into wins, they will have a chance of finishing in the top six. Without Graham Potter and his assistant Billy Reid on the sidelines due to COVID-19 and self-isolation, nothing looked out of sorts for Brighton. They were so well-drilled and so tough to play against. The next step for them is putting more chances away. How often have we said that this season?

2. Lackluster Leicester fail to respond: This was a tepid respond to losing in shocking fashion to Tottenham in midweek. They got a point, which was fine, but they didn’t play well and this Leicester side are really lacking in confidence. Yes, they are missing huge players throughout their team but the Foxes don’t seem to be running through brick walls like they have over the past few seasons under Brendan Rodgers. Injuries have been tough all season long and Leicester have won just five of their last 17 games. That has pretty much ended their chances of finishing in the top six this season.

3. European battles may fall short: Both these teams have hopes of qualifying for the Europa League but we saw why that probably won’t happen. Brighton don’t take enough of their chances and Leicester make too many sloppy defensive errors. That is why both will finish midtable and probably won’t be in with a shout of qualifying for Europe.

Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard – Could have won it late on and kept Brighton ticking over throughout.

Seagulls dictate, but Foxes take lead

On his return to the starting lineup after a lengthy spell out, James Justin went down in the box under a challenge but no penalty kick was awarded.

Brighton had more of the ball and pressed hard for the opener, but couldn’t find a way through in the first half.

Then at the start of the second half Leicester took the lead. Maddison led an attack and the ball dropped to Daka who tucked home to make it 1-0.

Leicester fail to hold on

Brighton had plenty of the ball for the rest of the game as Kasper Schmeichel denied Welbeck at the near post, and then the English striker equalized.

Mounting pressure saw Neal Maupay whip the ball in and Welbeck headed home.

Brighton almost won it late on as Dan Burn’s header was superbly cleared off the line by Youri Tielemans and then Schmeichel denied Leandro Trossard.

