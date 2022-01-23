USMNT roster for World Cup qualifiers in January, February

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter has called 28 players into the upcoming camp ahead of the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras at the end of January and start of February.

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule, standings

The USMNT sits 2nd in CONCACAF after eight games, a single point behind leaders Canada ahead of the two sides’ showdown in the second game of the upcoming window. Mexico and Panama are a point behind the USMNT in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Notably, stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah and Sergiño Dest are among the 28 players called up, while Giovani Reyna remains unavailable as he recovers from the hamstring injury he picked up on international duty in September.

USMNT forward Josh Sargent scores first Premier League goal

Check out the full USMNT roster below, along with the upcoming schedule and links to PST’s coverage of the first eight games of World Cup qualifying…

USMNT roster – 2022 World Cup qualifying

Goalkeepers (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 19/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

Midfielders (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)

Forwards (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)

Schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Columbus, Ohio

at Canada — Jan. 30

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minnesota

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

