Anthony Martial was an impact sub for Manchester United, helping deliver the lone goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend.

Will it be his final appearance for the Red Devils?

Man United and Sevilla have agreed terms to send Martial to La Liga’s title contenders on loan for the second half of this season, and Fabrizio Romano reports that Martial is on his way to Spain to seal the deal.

Martial just turned 26 last month but has struggled to find playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick.

The Frenchman has 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 senior appearances for Manchester United but has collected just 367 minutes this season across all competitons.

Anthony Martial’s big chance for a career rebound

Martial nabbed 18 goals in his first season at Old Trafford, 11 coming in the Premier League, and produced a career-best 17 with seven assists in PL play during the 2019-20 campaign. That season saw him finish with 23 goals and 12 assists in all comps.

Asssuming nothing goes wrong with his physical, Martial will join a second-place side four points back of Real Madrid and six points clear of third-place Real Betis. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad are on the outskirts of the race.

Wolves loanee Rafa Mir leads Sevilla in league goals with six, with Lucas Ocampos second with five and Erik Lamela third with four. Martial should have every chance to be an impact player on a regular basis and Julen Lopetegui should have a player antsy to prove that he’s still the producer he was three seasons ago.

Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #Sevilla Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a5U392Es3k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

