Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates

By Jan 24, 2022, 12:40 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans have returned to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.

Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

Latest Premier League news

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Matchweek 23

Friday 21 January

Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 22 January

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY 
Brentford 1-2 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 23 January

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-3 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-0 SpursFULL MATCH REPLAY

Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man UtdFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester City 4-2 Watford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd v ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-2 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-0 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man UtdPOSTPONED
Norwich City 0-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley vs WatfordPOSTPONED
Crystal Palace 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs SpursPOSTPONED
Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs BrightonPOSTPONED
Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED
Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 6-3 Leicester CityWATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich City 0-5 ArsenalWATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED
Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Monday 27 December

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-0 NorwichFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 30 December

Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED

Sunday 2 January

Brentford 2-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 3-1 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Monday 3 January

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 11 January

Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED

Wednesday 12 January

West Ham 2-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Friday 14 January

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 15 January

Man City 1-0 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 2-1 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 3-1 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED

Sunday 16 January

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 18 January

2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 19 January

Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-3 Man UnitedFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Tuesday 8 February

2:45pm: Newcastle v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: West Ham v Watford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
3pm: Burnley v Man Utd – USA Network –

Wednesday 9 February

2:45pm: Man City v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Norwich v Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Spurs v Southampton – USA Network –
3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Thursday 10 February

2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leicester – USA Network

Matchweek 25

Saturday 12 February

7:30am: Man Utd v Southampton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brentford v Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Everton v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Watford v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Norwich v Man City – NBC

Sunday 13 February

9am: Newcastle v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Burnley v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Spurs v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Leicester v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 26

Saturday 19 February

7:30am: West Ham v Newcastle –Watch live on Peacock Premium
Arsenal v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Aston Villa v Watford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brighton v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Norwich – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Southampton v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Chelsea – USA Network
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – NBC

Sunday 20 February

9am: Leeds v Man Utd – USA Network
11:30am: Wolves v Leicester – USA Network

Matchweek 27

Friday 25 February

3pm: Southampton v Norwich – USA Network

Saturday 26 February

7:30am: Leeds v Spurs – USA Network
Man Utd v Watford – USA Network
Brentford v Newcastle –  Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brighton v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium
West Ham v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Everton v Man City – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Sunday 27 February

9am: Chelsea v Leicester – USA Network

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs