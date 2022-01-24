Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT star Tobin Heath scored a beauty as Arsenal snatched a late draw at Manchester City in a big clash in the FA Women’s Super League.

Heath, 33, jumped off the bench and showed off her impressive close control and composure to grab Arsenal a point.

The New Jersey native finished well across goal in the 92nd minute to seal a point for the Gunners as they remain top of the table after a battling display.

Khadija Shaw had given fifth-place Man City the lead, but Arsenal fought back to continue their fine 2021-22 campaign as they have 26 points from 11 games and have a two-point lead over second-place Manchester United.

What is coming up for Heath, USA in 2022?

It will be a busy, and important, few months for Heath and the USWNT.

First up, she will play a key role in whether or not Arsenal will win the WSL this season.

They host Manchester United on Feb. 5 and then travel third-place Chelsea on Feb. 11, as the Gunners face the two teams directly below them in the table and that will be huge in determining how the second half of the season will go.

When it comes to the USWNT, Heath could be in action for the Stars and Stripes in February as Vlatko Andonvoski’s side face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the SheBelievesCup in California and Texas.

Check out the Tobin Heath goal video above, as the USWNT winger celebrated wildly after scoring for the club she grew up supporting.

