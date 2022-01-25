Tottenham have reportedly opened talks to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto and are also keen on Sofyan Amrabat and sealing a deal for Adama Traore, as Spurs try to move players in and out ahead of the transfer deadline next Monday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Antonio Conte has called on Tottenham to do plenty of business in the window to try and boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season, and director of football Fabio Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy are getting the wheels in motion.

But is it too little too late for Tottenham?

Let’s take a look at the latest reports, as Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele could all be leaving in the next few days’ too.

Spurs make late push for Diaz, Amrabat, Traore

A SIC report from Portugal said Spurs had made a bid and our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that Tottenham’s official have flown to Portugal to try and sign FC Porto winger Luis Diaz who is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Spurs are yet to strike a deal with Porto, who don’t want to lose their star attacker, but it has been reported that Tottenham have offered $50 million plus add-ons for the Colombian sensation.

Diaz, 25, has been key in Porto sitting top of the Portuguese table and has scored 41 goals in 125 appearances over the last three seasons. He has also scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 18 league games for Porto this season.

Here are more details from Sky Sports:

“Tottenham are in talks with Porto to sign Luis Diaz and are willing to pay up to €55m (£46m) for the winger. Sources in Portugal suggest Spurs are willing to offer €45m (£37.6m) up front for Diaz, with an additional €10m (£8.4m) in performance-related add-ons. However, Porto are holding out for a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for the 25-year-old, who has 16 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Portuguese side this season.”

The potential arrival of Diaz surely suggests that plenty of current attackers are surplus to requirements.

Steven Bergwijn could perhaps be on his way out this summer, while Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son will be mainstays as Harry Kane’s future remains uncertain beyond the end of this season. If Spurs can sign Diaz, he could be the man to spark their attack into life as they’ve struggled for creativity all season long.

Other incomings?

As for Amrabat, the 25-year-old Moroccan midfielder could arrive on loan. The London Evening Standard believe Spurs are in talks with Fiorentina and Amrabat would add more depth in midfield.

With Ndombele potentially leaving for PSG, plus Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso also available to leave, Amrabat is a solid, reliable performer who has fallen out of favor at Fiorentina this season.

And the latest on Spurs’ pursuit of Adama Traore is that they’re trying to agree the financial details with Wolves for the winger.

Traore, 26, is out of contract next summer at Wolves and the Spanish international has been locked in unsuccessful contract talks for several months with the Molineux club.

Is this enough for Conte?

If this trio arrive and Ndombele, Lo Celso and Alli depart, is that enough for Conte? Probably not. But it will do.

The aforementioned current Spurs trio clearly aren’t in Conte’s plans and they are luxury attacking midfielders he doesn’t have use for in his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Traore and Diaz would add incredible speed and a cutting edge to Conte’s attack and that is exactly how he likes to play.

Paratici and Levy will be working really hard to get Conte the players he wants over the final week of the window, because it is very clear he’s a great manager who has already got them back into the top four hunt.

Tottenham cannot afford to upset Conte and lose him before the end of the season, or at the end of the season, because they aren’t willing to push the boat out and make big changes to their squad.

Conte will clearly get Tottenham in and around the top four picture and that is exactly where Spurs need to be, at the very least.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports