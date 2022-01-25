Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we have crossed the midway point of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of superstars are really finding their best form.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 23

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even

2. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Up 6

3. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – New entry

4. Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Even

6. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Up 7

7. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – New entry

8. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Down 5

9. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 3

10. Jose Sa (Wolves) – Even

11. Joao Moutinho (Wolves) – New entry

12. Raphinha (Leeds) – Even

13. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

14. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) – New entry

15. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry

16. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) – New entry

17. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – New entry

18. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry

19. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – New entry

20. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports