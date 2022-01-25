Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody really thought Roy Hodgson had retired, and now he’s back.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Hodgson, 74, is set to be named as the new Watford manager on a short-term contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, becoming their third manager of the 2021-22 season.

The veteran coach, who left Crystal Palace last summer as many believed that was the end of his long and varied managerial career, will replace Claudio Ranieri who was fired on Monday after just 13 Premier League games in charge.

Watford sit in the relegation zone but are just two points from safety and have two games in-hand on 17th place Norwich City, who they lost 3-0 to last Friday.

Veteran boss to save Watford?

Per various reports, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Hodgson is expected to be announced as the new Watford manager shortly.

“Watford are set to appoint former England boss Roy Hodgson as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season. The Englishman, who is on his way to the Hornets to finalise his contract, has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season. All parties will assess Hodgson’s future at Watford at the end of the season.”

Hodgson will become Watford’s 15th permanent manager since the Pozzo family took charge of the club in 2012. That is an average of nearly two new managers a season. Remarkable.

That hire and fire ’em approach has worked, for the most part, as Watford have spent six of the last eight seasons in the Premier League and the newly-promoted side are still in with a chance of staying up this season.

Is this a good fit?

In theory, yes. Hodgson is a master at setting teams up to be tough to beat and Watford must improve defensively.

Going forward they have plenty of quality attackers in Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Cucho Hernandez, but they just can’t give themselves a platform to win games. If Hodgson can work his defensive magic, Watford will be tough to break down and dangerous on the break.

Hodgson will become the oldest-ever manager in the Premier League and it will be his 17th different club as his incredible 46-year coaching career continues.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports