Sadio Mane scores beauty after nasty head collision, then subbed off by Senegal (video)

By Jan 25, 2022, 12:41 PM EST
0 Comments

Sadio Mane scored a beauty for Senegal in their Round of 16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations, but his heroics came at a cost.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The Liverpool star was clattered by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in the 57th minute, as the goalkeeper was sent off and Cape Verde were reduced to nine men.

Sadio Mane remained on the pitch and six minutes later he curled home a beautiful effort in off the crossbar to put Senegal 1-0 up.

However, following his celebrations he then received treatment on the pitch and was helped off by the Senegal medical staff as he was substituted with a suspected concussion.

Latest Premier League news

Christian Pulisic
What next for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?
Premier League schedule
Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates
USMNT
Transfer news: Weston McKennie to Tottenham, Jesse Lingard to Newcastle

Mane applauded the crowd as he walked off, but there will be huge questions asked about how he was able to carry on playing after the initial collision.

The videos of how he was hurt, and his beautiful goal for Senegal (his second of the tournament) are below, as Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Mane’s health after that nasty collision.

Sadio Mane suffers nasty head collision