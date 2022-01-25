The latest transfer news focuses on USMNT star Weston McKennie to Tottenham and Jesse Lingard to Newcastle.

Apparently McKennie is admired by Tottenham’s director of football Fabio Paratici, and Spurs have been linked with a move for the USMNT midfielder once again.

As for Lingard, well, he’s a wanted man and he’s out of contract this summer as a move away from Manchester United this month seems very likely.

Below we dig a little deeper on both reports.

Weston McKennie ‘loved’ by Tottenham

A report from Football.London states that Paratici wants to sign McKennie from Juventus, but Tottenham may have to wait until the summer to sign the USMNT midfielder.

McKennie, 23, has been superb in recent weeks for Juventus and per the report, he is seen as essential to Max Allegri’s plans for the rest of this season as Juve chase a top four finish in Serie A and a deep run in the UEFA Champions league. That means he won’t be leaving Turin in January, but the report states that Paratici has let McKennie’s agent know that Tottenham want to sign him.

Paratici’s admiration for McKennie is clear. He’s been linked with a move to Tottenham multiple times in recent months and Paratici signed him from Schalke before he left Juve for Tottenham.

Adding to the admiration is the fact that McKennie is exactly what Tottenham need to revamp their midfield.

Spurs have so many similar central midfielders from a defensive or attacking standpoint but no true No. 8. McKennie can play that role perfectly, and also play wide, in a deeper central role or even fill in at wing-back if needed. Antonio Conte loves that kind of flexibility.

The strengths of the USMNT midfielder will be well-suited to the Premier League and Tottenham may have to splash out over $40 million to sign him this summer. It will be money well spent as it addresses a key need, while Conte is clearly ready to offload attacking midfielders Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso to strengthen in other areas.

Newcastle make another move for Lingard

Multiple reports, including this one from Fabrizio Romano, state that Newcastle have gone back in for Jesse Lingard after having a previous offer rebuffed.

The Manchester United and England winger, 29, is out of contract this summer at Old Trafford and it is believed Newcastle have offered to take him on a six-month loan to help boost their survival hopes in the Premier League.

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, where he was a revelation, but after his return to Manchester United he just hasn’t been able to get a regular run in the team. With Man United battling West Ham for a top four spot in the final months of this season, they are unlikely to sanction a move for Lingard to the Hammers now.

What seems more likely is Lingard going on loan to Newcastle, or another club, until the summer when his contract runs out. He will then be a free agent and can move to West Ham, or anyone else, as he looks to move on from his boyhood club.

Lingard is a wonderful player when he’s in full-flow and if he does join Newcastle, he will give them creativity and a spark in the attacking midfield areas and will help knit everything together in attack for Eddie Howe’s side. Lingard needs to play regularly and when he does, his quality is clear.

