The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the tournament is wide open in the knockout rounds.
A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and everything else you need.
With the group stage games in the books we saw defending champs Algeria dumped out, plus Ghana were also surprisingly knocked out. Burkina Faso have made it to the last eight, so too have Gambia and hosts Cameroon after they beat a heroic Comoros side.
There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola.
Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).
Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations schedule & results
Round of 16
Burkina Faso 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Gabon
Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia
Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Cameroon 2-1 Comoros – 10-man visitors start with left back in goal vs hosts
Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde – Mane scores beauty, subbed out with possible concussion
Morocco 2-1 Malawi – Both teams score stunners as underdogs can’t hold on
Ivory Coast vs Egypt – Wednesday, 11 am ET
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea – Wednesday, 2 pm ET
Quarterfinals: Saturday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 30
Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 2 to Thursday, Feb. 3
Final and third-place: Sunday, Feb. 6
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA
Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
Live updates, commentary via Sky Sports
2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables
* denotes Round of 16 place sealed
Group A
Cameroon – 7 points*
Burkina Faso – 4*
Cape Verde – 4*
Ethiopia – 0
Group B
Senegal – 5*
Guinea – 4*
Malawi – 4*
Zimbabwe – 3
Group C
Morocco – 7*
Gabon – 5*
Comoros – 3*
Ghana – 1
Group D
Nigeria – 9*
Egypt – 6*
Guinea-Bissau – 1
Sudan – 1
Group E
Ivory Coast – 7*
Equatorial Guinea – 6*
Sierra Leone – 2
Algeria – 1
Group F
Mali – 7*
Gambia – 7*
Tunisia – 3*
Mauritania – 0
2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) group results
Sunday, January 9
Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,
Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday, January 10
Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday, January 11
Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday, January 12
Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday, January 13
Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday, January 14
Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday, January 15
Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday, January 16
Gambia 1-1 Mali
Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday, January 17
Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Tuesday, January 18
Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Wednesday, January 19
Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Thursday, January 20
Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Mali 2-0 Mauritania
Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Senegal +400
Cameroon +450
Nigeria +500
Morocco +550
Ivory Coast +600
Mali +1000
Egypt +1200
Tunisia +2000
Burkina Faso +4000
Gambia +5000
Equatorial Guinea +20000
