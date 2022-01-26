Africa Cup of Nations, live! Schedule for last 16, odds, how to watch

By Jan 26, 2022, 12:05 PM EST
The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the tournament is wide open in the knockout rounds.

A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and everything else you need.

[ LIVE: Latest AFCON 2021 scores, updates ]

With the group stage games in the books we saw defending champs Algeria dumped out, plus Ghana were also surprisingly knocked out. Burkina Faso have made it to the last eight, so too have Gambia and hosts Cameroon after they beat a heroic Comoros side.

There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).

Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations schedule & results

Round of 16

Burkina Faso 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Gabon
Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Cameroon 2-1 Comoros – 10-man visitors start with left back in goal vs hosts

Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde – Mane scores beauty, subbed out with possible concussion
Morocco 2-1 Malawi – Both teams score stunners as underdogs can’t hold on

Ivory Coast vs Egypt – Wednesday, 11 am ET
Mali vs Equatorial Guinea – Wednesday, 2 pm ET

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 30

Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 2 to Thursday, Feb. 3

Final and third-place: Sunday, Feb. 6

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA

Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
Live updates, commentary via Sky Sports

2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables

* denotes Round of 16 place sealed

Group A 

Cameroon – 7 points*
Burkina Faso – 4*
Cape Verde – 4*
Ethiopia – 0

Group B

Senegal – 5*
Guinea – 4*
Malawi – 4*
Zimbabwe – 3

Group C

Morocco – 7*
Gabon – 5*
Comoros – 3*
Ghana – 1

Group D

Nigeria – 9*
Egypt – 6*
Guinea-Bissau – 1
Sudan – 1

Group E

Ivory Coast – 7*
Equatorial Guinea – 6*
Sierra Leone – 2
Algeria – 1

Group F

Mali – 7*
Gambia – 7*
Tunisia – 3*
Mauritania – 0

2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) group results

Sunday, January 9

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,
Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday, January 10

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday, January 11

Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday, January 12

Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday, January 13

Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday, January 14

Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday, January 15

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday, January 16

Gambia 1-1 Mali
Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday, January 17

Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Tuesday, January 18

Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday, January 19

Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday, January 20

Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Mali 2-0 Mauritania

Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Senegal +400
Cameroon +450
Nigeria +500
Morocco +550
Ivory Coast +600
Mali +1000
Egypt +1200
Tunisia +2000
Burkina Faso +4000
Gambia +5000
Equatorial Guinea +20000

