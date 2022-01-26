Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on Bruno Guimares to Newcastle and Tyler Adams and Ruben Neves to Arsenal, as central midfielders are in high demand.

Guimares was previously linked with a move from Lyon to Arsenal, but it appears Newcastle are now the frontrunners for the Brazilian midfielder.

Newcastle are in the market to add defenders and midfielders in the final days of the January transfer window, as Eddie Howe aims to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League. Reports suggested they had agreed a fee with Lyon for Guimares, but the French club have an update…

As for Arsenal, they have been linked with plenty of forwards during this window but apparently they are keen on Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Below we dig in a little deeper to both of these reports.

Lyon hit back at reports fee agreed with Newcastle

Several reports believed that Newcastle had agreed a $40 million fee with Lyon for their Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimares.

But hold on Newcastle fans, don’t go and buy your Brazil flags just yet. (Well, I guess you can at least use them for Joelinton).

Lyon have released the following statement, as their outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas has a habit of making transfer dealings public, and ugly.

“Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. In this transfer window period where the slightest rumor is often presented as reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only information officially released by the club is to be taken into consideration.”

So, that’s that then.

Probably not, but everything seem to be tied up earlier today for the 24-year-old (who is currently away with Brazil on international duty) to head to St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimares is the type of midfielder Eddie Howe loves. He is a deep-lying playmaker, has created the third-most open play chances of any player in Ligue 1 this season and is smooth on the ball and able to dictate the tempo of games.

Guimares would be a big upgrade on Newcastle’s current central midfield options and it seems like it could happen, but Lyon are digging their heels in. After bringing in Trippier and Wood, plus pushing to sign a new center back, Newcastle are making big moves in the final days of the January window. They need to,

Wolves, USMNT midfielders linked with Arsenal

The Athletic claims that Arsenal remain interested in signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, plus USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Neves, 24, has been in superb form in recent weeks and scored the winner for Wolves at Brentford last time out. His partnership with Joao Moutinho is a big reason why Wolves are on the cusp of the top four battle.

Per the report, Neves is seen as replacing Granit Xhaka at Arsenal. It is clear that Mikel Arteta is keen on adding a new two-way central midfielder and Neves has shown more defensive solidity in recent seasons. We all know he has supreme talent on the ball and can smash in worldies from distance, but he has become a complete central midfielder. His contract runs out in the summer of 2024, so his transfer value is now at its peak.

As for Adams, the USMNT midfielder would be the cheaper and more attainable option but his potential is massive and he can play in central midfield or at full back to give Arteta options.

Adams, still only 22 years old, is a savvy player who will add defensive solidity to Arsenal’s midfield, but it feels like he would be more of a back-up to Thomas Partey or Albert Sambi Lokonga if this move happened.

I’m not saying it wouldn’t be cool to see Adams sign for Arsenal, because it would be awesome, but is he going to start week in, week out for the Gunners? Time will tell, but this kind of move may hurt his development.

