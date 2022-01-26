Premier League announce new COVID-19 guidance for postponements

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has announced new COVID-19 guidance and how it will deal with possible postponement requests moving forward.

With 22 games postponed so far this season due to requests from individual clubs citing a lack of players due to a mixture of reasons including COVID-19 cases, injuries and players being unavailable due to international duty, each request was dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

That will still be the case moving forward, but the guidelines for requesting a postponement have been updated.

PL clubs held a meeting to discuss the matter and the league has announced that a new ruling is in place. That ruling states that “if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.”

The new guidance will come in ahead of Feb. 5, which is when the next Premier League game (Burnley vs Watford) is due to take place.

Below is the Premier League statement in full.

Premier League statement

“Following a club meeting today, the Premier League’s COVID-19 match postponement guidance has been updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold.

“From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.”

“Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The League’s postponement rules and guidance are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition and the quality of squads playing League matches.

“Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision.

“Click here to read the updated guidance on the Premier League’s match postponement process. It was also confirmed today that the Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures will be reviewed weekly, with the aim of them expiring on 28 February at the latest. Measures include wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as testing.”

