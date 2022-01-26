Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadio Mane scored a beauty for Senegal in their Round of 16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations, but his heroics came at a cost.

The Liverpool star was clattered by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in the 57th minute, as the goalkeeper was sent off and Cape Verde were reduced to nine men.

Sadio Mane remained on the pitch and six minutes later he curled home a beautiful effort in off the crossbar to put Senegal 1-0 up.

However, following his celebrations he then received treatment on the pitch and was helped off by the Senegal medical staff as he was substituted with a suspected concussion.

Mane went to hospital, and a photo of him with Vozinha was posted by the African Football Confederation on their social media accounts. Mane’s injury current status is unknown.

Mane applauded the crowd as he walked off, but there will be huge questions asked about how he was able to carry on playing after the initial collision.

Senegal ended up winning the game 2-0 as they are through to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The videos of how he was hurt, and his beautiful goal (his second of the tournament) are below, as Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Mane’s health after that nasty collision.

Sadio Mane suffers nasty head collision

💥 NASTY HEAD COLLISION BETWEEN SADIO MANE AND YOSIMAR DIAS! The goalkeeper was sent off after VAR review 🟥 Cape Verde down to nine men! 😱#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #SENCPV pic.twitter.com/GBGwasSHmk — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 25, 2022

Sadio Mane scores superb goal for Senegal

