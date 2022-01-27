Amad Diallo leaves Manchester United for Rangers loan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United teen Amad Diallo is heading on loan to Scotland, where he’ll help Giovanni von Bronckhorst’s bid to defend Rangers’ Premiership title.

Amad, 19 until July, joined United from Atalanta for around $23 million in 2020 and has been caught in attacking limbo.

Thrice capped by Ivory Coast, Amad was not on Les Elephants’ AFCON roster.

From ManUtd.com:

“I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season,” says Amad. “It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments. I look forward to training with my team-mates for the first-time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”

Rangers have a four-point lead on Celtic atop the SPL table with the next Old Firm match arriving Feb. 2.

How will Amad’s loan benefit the player, Man Utd?

The Ivorian has six goals and five assists in five Premier League 2 matches, clearly above the level, but has just 68 minutes of first-team action this season and a goal and an assist in nine matches across all competitions in his two seasons with Man United.

Quite clearly, he needs a new challenge.

Von Bronckhorst is known for his ability to develop players and teach advanced attacking concepts, and Amad will adapt to a very physical level before returning to Old Trafford this summer to fight for his place in (probably) a new boss’ squad.

