The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

Canada (16 points) tops the CONCACAF region after eight games, with the USMNT a point back in 2nd place, and Mexico and Panama two back in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Costa Rica and Jamaica look like the likeliest hopefuls for a 3rd and 4th.

Here’s how to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo

The Octagonal is looking like it will be very tight right until the end of qualifying in March 2022 when the top three teams will advance automatically to the 2022 World Cup, and the fourth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff.

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri is coming up in a few months (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. That is one to circle in the calendar.

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in qualifiers

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and Paramount+

Schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Columbus, Ohio – 7pm EST

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Hamilton, Ontario – 3:05pm EST, Live on Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minnesota – 7:30pm EST

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

🌎 Canada 🍁 leapfrog Mexico and USA into top spot on the @Concacaf #WorldCup standings 🔢 🇯🇲 Jamaica 1-1 USA 🇺🇸

🇵🇦 Panama 2-1 El Salvador 🇸🇻

🇨🇷 Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras 🇭🇳

🇨🇦 Canada 2-1 Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/UyjbLALISY — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021

