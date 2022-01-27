Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Who still has a chance?

[ STREAM LIVE: Qualifiers on Telemundo, Peacock ]

The World Cup is on the horizon, as it starts in November 2022 and hosts Qatar have now been joined by plenty of other teams.

With automatic qualifiers in Europe and South America already sealing their spot at the competition, there is still an almighty battle for qualification across Africa, Asia, North and Central America and the Oceania region.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

In the coming months plenty of final qualifiers and then playoffs will take center stage as nations around the world hope to make the 32 team tournament in Qatar. The likes of Italy and Portugal are unsure of their qualification, while there’s an almighty battle in the CONCACAF region which includes the USMNT.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Africa | South America | CONCACAF ]

As for the dates: the 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18, with the final to be played in Doha.

[ QUALIFYING HQ: Europe | Oceania | Asia ]

Below is the full list of teams who have qualified, so far, by reach region and we will update this as and when teams qualify. There is still so much to play for.

Asia

Qatar (qualified as hosts)

Iran

4 automatic qualified teams and 1 team qualifies for inter-confederation playoff

Africa

No teams qualified

Teams qualified for final playoff round in March 2022 (two legs)

Algeria

Cameroon

DR Congo

Egypt

Ghana

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Europe

Automatic qualifiers

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

Teams who have qualified for playoffs in March 2022

Seeded teams

Italy

Portugal

Russia

Scotland

Sweden

Wales

Unseeded teams

Turkey

Poland

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Austria

Czech Republic

North and Central America

No teams qualified

3 automatic qualified teams and 1 qualified team for inter-confederation playoff

Oceania

No teams qualified + Qualification schedule not confirmed, but expected for March 2022 where winner will represent region in inter-confederation playoff

South America

Argentina

Brazil

+ 2 more automatic qualified teams and 1 qualifier for inter-confederation playoff

Follow @JPW_NBCSports