USMNT prospect Kevin Paredes completes transfer to Wolfsburg

By Jan 28, 2022, 1:05 PM EST
Wolfsburg continues to look to the United States and has given DC United between $7-9 million for Kevin Paredes, the club announced on Friday.

The 18-year-old midfielder already has 41 senior appearances in MLS, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

Wolfsburg has USMNT center back John Brooks as well as two youngsters on loan away from the club. Bryang Kayo is at Viktoria Berlin and Uly Llanez is at St. Polten.

Wolfsburg bowed out of the UEFA Champions League, finishing fourth in a group with Lille, Salzburg, and Sevilla. It is flirting with relegation but few expect that to continue deep into the season.

Paredes doesn’t turn 19 until May and features on the left side, something of strong interest for the USMNT. It won’t be long before the USYNT international gets his first cap.

