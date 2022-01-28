Transfer news: Vlahovic signs for Juventus; Liverpool looms for Luis Diaz

Arsenal and Tottenham were once believed to be the leaders in the race for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but Juventus have usurped both of them and signed one of Europe’s most highly coveted prospects from Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Liverpool look set to hand Tottenham yet another transfer defeat, as they are reportedly putting the final touches on their own deal to sign winger Luis Diaz from Porto.

Below we dig in a little deeper to both of these transfer news items.

Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus – Confirmed

After months of speculation that Vlahovic was set for either the red or white side of north London — along with various other Premier League clubs and some of the biggest sides across Europe — the 22-year-old (Friday was also his birthday) Serbian international opted to remain in Serie A, where he will try to return Juventus to their customary position as scudetto hopefuls contenders favorites.

Juventus will pay Fiorentina up to $88 million if all stipulations for add-ons are reached.

Luis Diaz to Liverpool – Report

One way or another, Porto winger Luis Diaz appears to be headed to the Premier League. Tottenham were reportedly some way into the process of attempting to sign the 25-year-old Colombian international, but Liverpool are now said to be close to completing a deal to provide ample depth behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

The initial fee paid to Porto will reportedly be $50 million, with up to $17 million more possible through incentives. He will, however, not be available for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League this season, after he appeared in all six games (two goals scored) during the group stage, including both bouts against the Reds.

