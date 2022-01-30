Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT were beaten by Canada in CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying in a frigid Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, as the Canadians are so close to their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

Canada are now clear atop the CONCACAF standings and exposed the USMNT’s weaknesses.

Canada (22 points) sits atop the CONCACAF table after 10 of 14 games, while the USMNT now look unlikely to finish top with four games to go.

Without Alphonso Davies, their best player, and their best midfielder, Stephen Eustaquio, Canada scored early and late as they played on the counter and did a job on the USMNT who only created a few goalscoring opportunities.

Here’s everything you need to know about Canada vs USMNT.

Canada vs USMNT live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Cyle Larin put Canada 1-0 up early on

Adekugbe makes it 2-0 in stoppage time to seal historic win

Canada top of CONCACAF qualifying on 22 points, USMNT have 18

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter spoke to the media and here were some of his observations of the game.

Safe to say the USMNT fans probably may have not seen things like this…

Gregg Berhalter on #USMNT loss at Canada: "It was an entire team effort that was outstanding. It is hard for me to remember a performance away from home this dominant where we didn't get a result. Disappointed with the result, not the performance." #CANMNT #CANvUSA

Gregg Berhalter asked about Canada being physical: "They couldn't handle our physicality. We were running them all over the pitch. They had a very hard time dealing with what we gave them. I think we dealt with it well."#USMNT #CANvUSA #CANMNT

Gregg Berhalter: "We were on it, dominating with a lot of physicality, lot of speed in our play. Canada didn't have a lot of rhythm. I don't think we created a lot of clear-cut chances we should have finished off. It was more lack of chance created, precision." #USMNT #CANMNT

Gregg Berhalter: "Don't take this as an excuse. We are playing on a very narrow field, it is like Yankee Stadium, and a very tough field. That is not an excuse." #USMNT #CANMNT #CANvUSA

Oh yeah, and Canada’s Alphonso Davies (their best player) didn’t play due to injury. He’s bloody happy about that win, as you’d expect.

GOALLL! Canada seal the win in the 95th minute as Adekugbe played in and finishes. What a moment. What a win. Canada.

🇨🇦 Canada 2-0 #USMNT 🇺🇸 Historic win for #CANMNT in front of a fired up crowd in subzero temperatures in Hamilton, Ontario. Unbeaten in 16 World Cup qualifiers (played 6 in earlier rounds) and top of the table in CONCACAF. Amazing scenes

Pulisic has a free kick from distance, as he tries to catch Borjan out but Canada’s goalkeeper bats the ball down and catches it. So tense in Hamilton.

Almost 2-0 to Canada on the break. Amazing play by Hoilett to beat multiple U.S. players and he then finds Adekugbe, who fires just over. Wow.

The USMNT throwing everything at Canada now. McKennie long throws. Arriola’s shot is blocked, then he hits a bicycle kick over. Canada hanging on.

Less than 10 minutes to go. USMNT having so much of the ball. Ricardo Pepi fires a shot over after a long ball into the box. Canada dropping deeper and deeper.

Just over 10 minutes to go.

Junior Hoilett is on for Cyle Larin. The experienced winger will be a real threat on the counter for Canada. Larin has done his job and almost scored another just before he came off. He did very little wrong with his dinked finish.

SUPERB SAVE! Jonathan David has a shot on goal which Matt Turner saves and he then denies the rebound from Larin. That feels like a huge moment. Big, big stop from the USMNT goalkeeper.

Tyler Adams pulls up with what looked like a hamstring issue. Brutal luck for USMNT to lose their captain. Acosta on for him. Zardes and Aaronson off too with Morris and Pepi on.

25 minutes to go. Canada still lead.

First sub of the game after 58 minutes. Fraser in for Kaye. Canada will hope to get a little more control of the ball in midfield. USMNT starting to knock it around nicely now.

The second half is underway. No subs. All very tight. Lots of tough tackles going in.

HALF TIME: Canada 1-0 USA – Yep, the shock (can we even call it that?) is on. Canada haven’t had much of the ball but after scoring early they’ve sat back and the USMNT have had one big chance as McKennie’s header was pushed onto the crossbar. Can Canada keep up this defensive work after their trip to Honduras just a few days ago? An intriguing, and potentially pivotal, second 45 minutes coming up.

And breath.

WHAT. A. SAVE! Weston McKennie’s header is pushed onto the crossbar by Borjan. Brilliant stop from Canada’s goalkeeper and captain. Fantastic corner from Pulisic. What a save, just before half time. Home crowd are almost celebrating like that was a goal.

THESE HANDS ARE FROM HAMILTON, ON. 🔨 Milan Borjan makes a HUGE save to keep the #CanMNT up 1-0 over the #USMNT at the stroke of HT 🧤

Christian Pulisic lofts a free kick way over and there are ironic cheers from the home fans. They enjoyed that one. So too did Canada’s Twitter admin.

36' | Pulisic attempts to loft the free kick onto the skating rink across Cannon Street. Succeeds. #CANMNT 🇨🇦 1:0 🇺🇸 USA#ForCanada #WCQ

Some very ‘meaty’ challenges coming in from Canada on the USMNT. Referee is letting a lot go. A lot. Pulisic is hacked by Vitoria to stop a USMNT counter. Canada being very ‘savvy’ to stop the USMNT’s rhythm.

Canada continue to battle away as the USMNT have the majority of the ball. A few corners and a ball over to Pulisic which was well defended, and that is about it for the USA so far.

The USMNT have had plenty of of the ball since going behind, but look a little rattled and are sloppy on the ball. On Canada’s goal, lovely stuff from Larin and David.

GOALLLL! Cyle Larin puts Canada 1-0 up. A fine finish across goal. A horrible defensive mix-up off a goal kick allows Canada to slice right through the USMNT. Could Turner have got to that? Probably not. Tim Hortons Field erupts. What a start for Canada!

Take a look at this.

👀🔥🇨🇦 GOALLLL! Canada leads early on against the USA in a key World Cup qualifier. Cyle Larin with a lovely finish across goal. Tim Hortons Field has gone absolutely bonkers in Hamilton, Ontario. Wow. #CANMNT 1-0 #USMNT #CANvUSA

Christian Pulisic was just caught very late there in midfield. His free kick hits the first man. Pulisic is hobbling around a little. Much to the delight of the home fans…

KICK OFF: We are off in Hamilton!

Well, this is it. All of the build-up is over. All of the talking is done. Is this the day Canada announce themselves as CONCACAF’s top team? Or is this when the USMNT reminds them they are 11th in FIFA’s world rankings for a reason? Anthems are here.

What an atmosphere brewing in Hamilton. The home fans are already creating a lot of noise and we are over 30 minutes from kick off. I mean, they need to stay warm, so I get it. The ‘feels like’ temperature is a balmy 19 degrees, but that isn’t as bad as most expected.

Center back duo Chris Richards and Miles Robinson are the only USA players not wearing gloves and wearing short sleeve jerseys in temperatures of -7 degrees Celsius at kick off in Hamilton, Ontario. The CB's staying on brand for the #USMNT. #CANvUSA

IN TERMS OF THE TEAM NEWS: The USMNT makes two changes from the side which beat El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus. Brenden Aaronson replaces Tim Weah (who wasn’t allowed to enter Canada due to a ruling over his vaccine status despite France considering him fully vaccinated) out wide, while Gyasi Zardes starts up top with Jesus Pereira dropping to the bench. It is a little surprising that Ricardo Pepi is out of the starting lineup once again. Cyle Larin and Jonathan David start up top for Canada, while Atiba Hutchinson drops to the bench with Mark-Anthony Kaye coming in to midfield.

As for the Canadian team, well, they got a heroes welcome and the home fans are fired up ahead of this massive World Cup qualifier.

Canada are here

The temperature is 25 degrees in Hamilton, Ontario and the USMNT players received a frosty reception as they walked into Tim Hortons Field, affectionately known as the Donut Box.

Hello, and welcome to live analysis of a game we have all been looking forward to for a long, long time: Canada vs USA. 1st vs 2nd. World Cup qualifying. This is going to be epic.

Canada team news, injuries, lineup

Alphonso Davies won’t be joining Canada during the January/February window, but he is the only player to have played during the November window and not been called into the current camp, meaning good health and fitness across the rest of the board.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup

There were no injuries suffered by the USMNT on Thursday, though they will be without one starter from the victory over El Salvador, as winger Timothy Weah was denied entrance into Canada due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Weah, who is considered fully vaccinated in France (one vaccine dose plus a previous recovery from the virus), was reportedly scheduled to have his second dose of the vaccine when he contracted the virus, preventing him from receiving dose no. 2 in time (15 days prior) to qualify under Canada’s guidelines. The 21-year-old Lille winger will instead travel to Minnesota ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Honduras.

Here come the Americans.

How to watch Canada vs USMNT live, stream link and start time

