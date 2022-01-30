Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cyle Larin put Canada 1-0 up early on against the USMNT, as he sent the home fans wild in Hamilton, Ontario.

And by wild, we mean the Donut Box went bonkers.

Ahead of this clash Canada were in first place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, as second-place USA rolled into town hoping to take their top spot.

Cyle Larin had other ideas.

Cyle Larin makes most of USMNT mistake

Larin, 26, burst through after a goal kick was won back by Canada and a few touches later it was in the back of the USMNT’s net. Boom.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was guilty for the poor goal kick to start with and he maybe got his positioning a little wrong on Larin’s strike too.

Either way, the USMNT made it way too easy for Larin to get in on goal and the Besiktas star did the rest.

Click play on the video below to see the Cyle Larin goal video, as the celebrations from the home fans alone are worth watching his finish.

Canada go 1-0 up vs USMNT

👀🔥🇨🇦 GOALLLL! Canada leads early on against the USA in a key World Cup qualifier. Cyle Larin with a lovely finish across goal. Tim Hortons Field has gone absolutely bonkers in Hamilton, Ontario. Wow. #CANMNT 1-0 #USMNT #CANvUSA 🎥 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/ZB6thXxhyZ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 30, 2022

